Crock-Pot reassuring wary fans of NBC’s ‘This Is Us’

(WOOD) — “This Is Us” fans, be warned: the following story contains possible show spoilers if you aren’t caught up.

Crock-Pot is assuring customers their slow cookers are safe, after a very revealing episode of NBC’s hit show, “This Is Us.”

Tuesday night’s episode came with the biggest hints as to what kills Jack Pearson, who is the father of the beloved family the show centers on.

The episode ends as a decades old Crock-Pot with a finicky switch sparks a fire in the family’s kitchen after everyone has gone to bed.

The scene led to a flurry of posts on Twitter from fans now wary of their Crock-Pots.

Some said they’ve thrown out their appliances; one bride-to-be said she’s considering removing it from her wedding registry.

I get married in less than 2 months and suddenly I feel the need to remove the crockpot from the registry. WE. DONT. NEED. IT. 😭 #ThisIsUs — Lauren Luna (@_vivalaluna) January 24, 2018

The company also took to Twitter to repeatedly assure fans it rigorously tests its products for safety.

We didn't see that one coming either. 💔 We know there’s some concern, but we want to assure you we rigorously test our products for safety. DM us with any questions, and we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards. — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

“We get why people are upset. But in all seriousness we want people to know that they are safe using a #CrockPot Slow Cooker,” the company tweeted Wednesday.

We get why people are upset. But in all seriousness we want people to know that they are safe when using a #CrockPot Slow Cooker. — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

We’re trying to ease the 💔 but we know it’s hard. Seriously though, @CrockPotCares stands by the safety of our products. We saw that you recently started getting in the kitchen and we would love to send you one of our AMAZING slow cookers and our fave recipes ♥️. — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman also came to Crock-Pot’s defense.

“Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together,” he tweeted.

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

A spokesperson for Crock-Pot’s parent company, Newell Brands, issued the following statement to NBC News:

“Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night’s episode of ‘This Is Us,’ and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible. “In addition, and most relevant to the concerns consumers are having after watching the recent ‘This Is Us’ episode, our Crock-Pot slow cookers are low current, low wattage (typically no more than 200 or 300 watts) appliances with self-regulating, heating elements. The product is designed to cook foods over a longer period of time at low temperatures and the switches connect to only 1 side of the power line voltage, so there is never a high voltage applied directly across our switches. The switches within our slow cookers are subjected to additional internal testing, which includes a Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test and constructed of self-extinguishing, flame resistant material. “Our hope is that the team at NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ will help us in spreading factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain – something they have continued to excel in – we also feel they have a responsibility to inform. Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”

NBC says the next episode of “This Is Us” is one “you cannot miss” where “all of your questions will be answered.”

You can watch it on WOOD TV8 after the big game on Feb. 4.

