Deputies: Speed factor in deadly Kzoo Co. crash

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say speed may have been a factor in a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 12 a.m. in the 6000 block of N. Riverview Drive north of G Avenue in Cooper Township, near Parchment.

Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say a northbound vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, went off the road and struck some trees.

The driver, a 38-year-old Kalamazoo man, died at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities that there may have been another vehicle that saw the crash, but didn’t stay at the scene. Deputies are asking the driver to contact authorities as soon as possible.

Anyone else with information is also asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

