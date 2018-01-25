Grand Rapids community leader John Canepa dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men behind some of Grand Rapids’ biggest revitalization projects has died after being hit by a car.

In a Thursday release, the Grand Action Committee mourned the death of 87-year-old John Canepa of East Grand Rapids. The release did not provide any details about when he died.

Canepa was hospitalized after being hit by a car around 5:30 p.m. Monday while crossing Leonard Street NW near Hamilton Avenue.

In the Thursday statement, fellow Grand Action co-chairs Dick DeVos and David Frey “bid farewell to a true giant of the greater Grand Rapids community.”

Canepa was the former president and CEO of Old Kent Bank. As a founding member and co-chair of Grand Action, a nonprofit focusing on downtown revitalization, he was instrumental in the development of Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place and other projects.

“For 25 years his voluntary service to Grand Action not only changed our skyline, but fundamentally advanced a culture of collaboration which is now a hallmark of our community,” the statement from DeVos and Frey read in part.

The statement concluded by saying Canepa’s “contributions to our culture of trust shall always live on in west Michigan” and offering sympathy to the Canepa family.

