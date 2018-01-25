Groups holding town hall on Kzoo drinking water

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A town hall meeting is being held for Kalamazoo residents interested in learning about their drinking water.

The Michigan Environmental Council and Michigan League of Conservation Voters are hosting the event to teach residents where their drinking water comes from, how it’s transported on the way to their taps and what contaminants are potentially present.

It will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

The groups will also answer questions about the proposed lead and copper rule, which would add protections to the drinking water supply.

