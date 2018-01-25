GRPD: Suspect faces charges in Oct. 2017 murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say charges have been filed against a suspect for an October 2017 murder.

Deandre Lamar-Dante Johnson, 20, faces charges of open murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. He’ll also be charged as a second-time habitual offender.

Johnson is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Daran Adams-Jackson Oct. 23, 2017, at Cambridge Square Apartments along Mason Street NE near Plymouth Avenue NE. His body was discovered by his girlfriend. He left behind a young son.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Thursday Johnson was already in custody on an unrelated charge; they did not specify the nature of that charge. Online Kent County Correctional Facility records show he’s being held on a charge of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation.

