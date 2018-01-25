Jack White bans cellphones during concerts

UNDATED (WOOD) — Only a few months before he’ll perform in Grand Rapids, musician Jack White banned the use of cellphones during his shows.

NBC News reports that White said in a statement that his concerts will be “phone-free,” the intention being to encourage attendees to enjoy the music without distractions.

Concertgoers can lock their phones in a pouch called Yondr during the show. The homepage of Yondr’s website reads “Be here now.”

NBC News says other artists have also taken advantage of Yondr, saying it protects their content.

White recently announced an April 21 performance at 20 Monroe Live in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday online.

