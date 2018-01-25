Kellogg to lay off more Battle Creek workers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Company is laying off more employees at a Battle Creek plant.

The company notified the state about the cuts in a letter dated Wednesday.

Kellogg said the first wave of permanent layoffs will affect 14 workers at the Battle Creek ready-to-eat cereal (RTEC) plant at 235 Porter Street. Those cuts will happen between March 31 and April 13, according to the letter.

Kellogg also warned of “further layoffs” in the letter.

“We will keep you apprised of further layoffs when the dates of those layoffs can be better ascertained,” the human resources manager wrote to the state.

A company representative says the cuts are part of the 223 Battle Creek jobs Kellogg previously announced it was cutting in the first quarter of 2018.

Kellogg said the cuts are part of its plan to “simplify and streamline operations in our North American cereal network.” In 2017, the Battle Creek-based company announced it was eliminating 250 jobs at its headquarters and closing 39 distribution centers nationwide as it shifted from direct store delivery to warehouses.

Companies are required by law to notify the state of mass layoff situations.

***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the 14 job cuts were in addition to previously announced cuts, based on the time period the original cuts were scheduled to take place. However, the company says the layoffs mentioned in the notice are part of the earlier announced cuts. We regret this error, which has since been corrected.***

