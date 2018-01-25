Kent County names new administrator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Kent County administrator was named by the county’s board members Thursday.

Wayman Britt, who had been acting as the interim county administrator, was selected for the role by a unanimous 19-0 vote.

Britt has worked for the county since 2004 giving management oversight for the Kent County Health Department, community action and veterans services.

Former Kent County Administrator Daryl Delabbio retired from the position in July after working in the position since 1998. He was part of the group of government and civic leaders who overcame obstacles in constructing the $210 million DeVos Place Convention Center.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

