Murder charges in Kzoo cycling tragedy stand

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal by the man accused of driving his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists, killing five of them, near Kalamazoo in 2016.

The court’s decision, issued Wednesday, means five counts of second-degree murder against Charles Pickett Jr. will stand.

“…The application for leave to appeal … is DENIED, because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court,” the decision read.

Pickett’s appeal was previously denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals. After the state Supreme Court’s decision, the case is expected to move forward in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

In addition to the murder charges, Pickett is charged with five counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and four counts of reckless driving causing impairment in the June 7, 2016 crash.

Five members of a group called The Chain Gang were killed: Debbie Bradley, Melissa Fevig-Hughes, Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik and Suzanne Sippel. Four other members of the group were injured.

Police reports say Pickett took pain pills and muscle relaxers hours before the crash on Westnedge Avenue in Cooper Township. Investigators also found marijuana and methamphetamine in his truck at the time of the crash.

He intends to plead insanity.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete coverage of the Kalamazoo cycling tragedy

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

