Students react to MSU President Simon’s resignation





EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The overwhelming majority of people on Michigan State University’s campus 24 Hour News 8 spoke with Thursday said President Lou Anna K. Simon’s decision to resign was the right move.

As news of the change in leadership continued to spread across campus, social work students transformed the message on the campus rock from “Time’s up” and “Change Lou Anna” to “Thank you,” with a list of the girls and women who stepped up to voice the crimes former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar committed against them.

Calls for Simon’s resignation grew louder as girls and women dubbed the sister survivors shared their horrific experiences involving Nassar during the seven days of his sex assault sentencing in Eaton County.

A judge Wednesday sentenced him to between 40 and 175 years in prison for the crimes. The punishment runs consecutively with the 60-year sentence he was previously given on federal child pornography charges.

Hours after the sentencing, Simon announced plans to step down from her post in an online letter to students.

“I think after this scandal, there was probably not much she would’ve been able to do to help herself,” one female student said. “If there’s that many people (victims), there had to have been someone somewhere who knew something.”

“There’s a lot of people at fault. It’s a systematic thing,” said Micahel Krayton.

He said MSU’s trustees have been more focused on the school’s financial interests than that of the students.

“They’ve made their positions pretty clear and I think that the Board of Trustees is also culpable for what has happened here and what continues to happen at MSU and in other places,” Krayton said.

Not everyone agrees with Simon’s resignation. Erik Wideman says the move sends the wrong message for someone he believes wasn’t the problem.

“Any time something like that happens, you think they had something to do with it,” he elaborated.

Simon will not be leaving office without perks.

According to a copy of Simon’s contract obtained by the Detroit Free Press, she will be able to return to MSU as a faculty member at her current salary of $750,000. She would retain that salary in her second year, then 75 percent of it in the subsequent two years. She would also get some lifetime perks from MSU.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

