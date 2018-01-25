GR murder suspect asks about 2nd homicide while in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen on Grand Rapids’ West Side is facing charges in a second homicide.

Grand Rapids police confirm a warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Vicente Rodriguez-Ortiz in connection to a second unnamed case.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was being formally charged Thursday with open murder, felony firearm, felonious assault and domestic assault and battery in the death of 17-year-old Andre Hawkins when he asked the judge about his second homicide case.

Officers arrested Rodriguez-Ortiz Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Bridge Street NW, several blocks away from Tuesday night’s shooting scene.

Hawkins’ death marked the city’s fifth homicide this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

