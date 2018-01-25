Suspect in trooper shooting ID’d

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who shot two Michigan State Police troopers Wednesday.

David Kinney, 62, of Union City was killed by a single gunshot wound sustained while exchanging gunfire with troopers.

It happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Francisco Road in Union City. Six troopers were executing a search warrant for a cold case investigation of the 2009 murder of Duane Finney.

When the officers approached the back door of the residence, Kinney told them he was armed, 1st. Lt. Dale Hinz, commander of MSP’s Paw Paw post said. The troopers then pulled back and set up a perimeter. Kinney exited the residence at some point and began firing at the officers, striking two.

Detective Sgt. Aaron Steensma was shot in the clavicle and Trooper Daniel Thayer was hit in the chest, but his bullet-resistant vest protected him from the blast. Thayer also received a grazing wound to the hand.

Steensma was first sent to ProMedica Regional Hospital in Coldwater and then airlifted to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo where he was taken in for surgery. He is in serious but stable condition at Borgess Medical Center.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

