Belt out your favorite Broadway tunes with the Grand Rapids Symphony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are a musical lover, you probably have your favorite songs. This weekend the Grand Rapids Symphony is putting on a show filled with the biggest songs from Broadway.

Four singers from Broadway and New York City cabaret join the Grand Rapids Symphony for music from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Chicago, Wicked, The Lion King, and Jersey Boy and more.



Grand Rapids Pops with Blockbuster Broadway

