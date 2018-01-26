Child, man sent to hospital after Kzoo dog attack

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A child and man were taken to the hospital after being bit by a dog in Kalamazoo Friday night.

It happened around 9:17 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Stockbridge Avenue.

The dog attacked an 11-year-old before attacking another dog and biting a man in the hand, police said. After attempts to contain the dog in a fenced yard, an officer discharged his weapon to end the threat posed by the dog.

Both the child and the man were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo to be treated for their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and police said it is unknown if the dog’s owner will be facing criminal charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

