ESPN: MSU’s mishandling of claims extends beyond Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University is facing serious allegations against the way it handles reports of sexual assault and domestic violence accusations.

In an ESPN Outside the Lines report, MSU and its athletic department are accused of failing to report and investigate accusations properly and failed to be transparent in doing so. The accusations spread beyond the case of former athletic doctor Larry Nassar, and include current men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and head football coach Mark Dantonio.

Through interviews and public records, Outside the Lines determined 16 MSU football players have been accused of sexual assault or violence against women since Dantonio became head coach in 2007.

Accusations against former MSU basketball players Keith Appling, Adreian Payne and Travis Walton are also included in the report.

No charges were filed in any of the incidents, according to Outside the Lines.

Read the full report here.

