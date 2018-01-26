Free tax assistance for low-income families in Kent Co.





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local organization is offering free tax filing assistance for low-income families in starting Friday.

Those that make less than $55,000 in total family income a year are eligible to receive free tax preparation through the Kent County Tax Credit Coalition.

Kent County residents can call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment at a tax site, which are located throughout the county.

For households earning less than $66,000 in 2017, can file both federal and state returns for free online through the United Way.

==Above, watch the interview with the Kent County Tax Credit Coalition program manager Brenda Brame.==

Kent County Tax Credit Coalition

