GR business adding new $4M facility, 50 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids robotics company is adding a second location and creating 50 jobs.

Axis Company, LLC. is a Grand Rapids-based company that designs, programs and builds robotic automation and assembly equipment. In a release, the company said it will be hiring 50 people over the next three years as part of its $4 million expansion.

The company said it also reviewed other locations around the midwest, but ultimately decided to stay in Kent County after the Right Place and Michigan Economic Development Corporation built a business case for it to stay.

