Hearing postponed for Kzoo doc detained by ICE

DETROIT (WOOD) — The family of Kalamazoo Dr. Lucasz Niec traveled to Detroit in hopes of bringing him home after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this month.

However, that didn’t happen, as the Friday hearing in the federal immigration courtroom was delayed to give the attorneys on both sides more time to review case information. The hearing was supposed to determine if the government has a case against Niec.

Inside the McNamara Federal Building, Iwona Niec-Villaire said she saw the disappointment on her brother’s face as he appeared on a video link from the Calhoun County Jail.

“You could tell he was disappointed. I know him very well,” Niec-Villaire said. “But I can tell also that he has the faith too.”

He was detained by ICE agents on Jan. 16 after spending over 40 years in the U.S. with legal status due to administrative immigration violations. The investigation was triggered by a child abuse case filed against Niec in September, where Niec was accused of biting his now 6-year-old daughter last July.

The federal immigration agency also specified two misdemeanor convictions dating back to his teenage years for malicious destruction of property and involvement in receiving and concealing stolen goods.

The government argues these crimes violate the standards and accepted practices of the U.S. and are grounds for deportation.

“However, my brother is not one of those people. He’s an asset to his country,” Niec-Villaire said.

Court records obtained by 24 Hour News 8 show it happened during what some may describe as horseplay with the girl. Police and Child Protective Services got involved.

No criminal charges were filed and the bruises were never determined to be bite marks, but CPS determined the bruising was evidence of abuse.

The child’s mother also alleged Niec drank while with the child, calling him a functioning alcoholic.

The doctor denies the allegations.

CPS petitioned to make the girl a temporary ward of the court last September, placing her in the custody of her mother and ordering supervised visits with Niec.

Niec-Villaire says the allegations are a direct result of an ongoing and contentious battle over custody with the girl’s mother, Niec’s ex-girlfriend.

“He’s had to respond to numerous allegations which he’s always successfully defended and this is just the next hurdle he’s going to have to jump. Says Niec-Villaire.

The doctor and his family have to wait until Wednesday for a decision.

