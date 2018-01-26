Hundreds march at MSU demanding change

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 300 Michigan State University students attended a demonstration Friday night demanding institutional change in the handling of sexual assault.

It was organized by student leaders, including Byron Center native and MSU senior Dan Martel, who said these are dark days to be a Spartan.

“For all this to happen, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” he said. “Something has to change and if it’s not gonna change from the top, it’s gonna have to change from the bottom up and the students are gonna have to take action.”

Students demand institutional change at MSU when it comes to sexual assault. Watch at 10 and 11 @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/2d8WR4pExk — Barton Deiters (@ReporterBartonD) January 27, 2018

Among those speaking Friday night was Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer.

“I am here as a survivor myself, I was raped as a freshman on this campus, we deserve better, we deserve leaders who are looking out for the students,” Whitmer said.

But it was the students who were the main force at the march. Speakers demanded change and resignations, and made it clear sexual assault is no longer acceptable.

“Well, today we are here to stand firmly and say no, no to an MSU where one in four female students are sexually assaulted,” one speaker said. “No to the exclusion of women, no to the prioritization of athletics that creates incentives to ignore assaults.”

Nassar assault survivor Lindsey Lemke said she believes MSU can recover and it is the students who will lead the change needed

“People who need to step down are stepping down and I think seeing all these people here, our voices are going to be heard and they’re going to take us seriously,” she said. “All these people who have come together… If they don’t listen to us now, you don’t deserve to be a Spartan.”

She said the support she saw on campus helps.

“This is just so important, it’s a huge step for us as survivors to heal,” Lemke said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

