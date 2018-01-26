Judge delays Willis trial for Jessica Heeringa murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Convicted murderer Jeffrey Willis will have more time to prepare for his trial in the April 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa.

In a 15-minute hearing on Friday, Judge William Marietti agreed to delay Willis’ trial, which was slated to start March 6. He said he’d like to reschedule the trial for early May, which was the time period public defender Fred Johnson was requesting.

Johnson said it’s been difficult to speak with Willis because he was in quarantine in Jackson until he was recently moved to a correctional facility in Ionia. He also mentioned the trial transcript wasn’t expected to be ready until early April, and preparing a jury pool for a case of this magnitude would take about two months.

Johnson also said the pervasive flu season could affect the jury pool.

“Quite frankly, putting 150 people in this room, all next to each other, quite frankly I think it may endanger them as well,” Johnson said.

However, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson argued changing Willis’ trial date would be challenging with staff and people crucial to the trial already planning vacations for that time.

“I am anxious to bring this matter to a conclusion,” Marietti said, before acknowledging that lengthy transcripts and the current flu season could hinder the defense’s trial preparations.

Hilson also asked the judge to combine the Heeringa case with the teen abduction case Willis is also charged in. Marietti did not make a decision on the request Friday, but is expected to issue a ruling before trial.

Willis is already facing life in prison for the June 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch, who was shot and killed as she jogged near her home in rural Muskegon County.

His cousin, Kevin Bluhm, previously pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s murder. Authorities say he helped his cousin bury Heeringa’s body.

Earlier this month, Bluhm was sentenced to time served and released from jail.

Heeringa’s remains have never been found. Authorities think Willis moved her body later.

