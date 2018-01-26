KCAS Pets of the Week: Roscoe and Ace





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is always looking for loving homes to send the animals it shelters.

This week’s pets of the week are loving dogs looking for a place to call their forever home.

Roscoe is a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter when his owner couldn’t care for him anymore.

He can be shy at first, so the shelter is looking for an experienced dog owner home to help build his confidence.

Ace is an energetic 4-year-old dog the shelter took in as a stray.

