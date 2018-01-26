Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mackinac Bridge has been closed to traffic for several hours Friday.

The closure started around 11:39 a.m. Friday and is being caused by falling ice from the cables and towers on the bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is advising drivers to reduce their speed to 20 mph when approaching the bridge and be prepared to stop and speak with bridge personnel for further instructions.

There is no estimate when the bridge will be reopened to traffic. Find current bridge conditions on the Bridge Authority’s website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

