MDOT to reopen 1 lane of US-131 overpass damaged by trucks

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Good news for some drivers who rely on southern Kent County’s 100th Street overpass crossing US-131: One lane will soon be reopening.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says it is working with the Kent County Road Commission to reopen the eastbound lane of the 100th Street bridge over US-131 by the end of next week. The westbound lane will remain closed.

The overpass was damaged on Jan. 12 by two semi-trucks carrying oversized shipping containers.

Crews have already removed two fascia beams, part of the deck and bridge railing that was damaged by the crash, according to MDOT spokesman John Richard.

An MDOT engineer says the bridge can safely support one lane of traffic. However, MDOT is still working on bridge design plans and funding for a long-term fix to the overpass. MDOT has said completely repairing the span will take at least six months, because the state needs to order new steel beams.

Westbound traffic is encouraged to detour north on US-131, west on 84th Street and then back south on US-131 to westbound 100th Street.

