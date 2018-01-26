MSU AD Mark Hollis steps down after Nassar scandal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis stepped down from his post Friday.

“It’s been an absolute honor to guide the athletic department for the last decade. This was not an easy decision,” Hollis said Friday morning. “When you look at the scope of everything, that’s the reason I made a choice to retire now. And I hope that has a little bit, a little bit, of helping that healing process.”

The announcement of Hollis’ retirement comes days after former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting several girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Hollis is the second MSU leader to resign this week in the wake of the Nassar scandal; MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon announced her resignation Wednesday evening in an online letter to students.

Hollis has served as MSU’s athletic director since Jan. 1, 2008, according to the university’s website. He’s also a 1985 graduate of MSU.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew on MSU’s campus working to learn more about the situation. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.

