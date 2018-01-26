‘Super blue blood moon’ to appear Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Star-gazers won’t want to miss this one: The lunar eclipse slated for Wednesday, Jan. 31 will be one of a kind.

The celestial event will involve a blue moon that’s also supermoon. This three-fold scenario is rare; the last time a supermoon and a lunar eclipse occurred at the same time was 150 years ago.

The upcoming event is now being called the “super blue blood moon,” and every aspect in this title is technically correct.

BLUE MOON

The full moon this coming Wednesday is considered a blue moon because it will be the second full moon in the same month, which typically only happens once a year.

Any time there are two full moons in the same month, the second is considered a blue moon. Our first full moon in January occurred on Jan. 1st.

SUPERMOON

A moon is considered a supermoon when it passes slightly closer to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA, “full moons vary in size because of the oval shape of the moon’s orbit. It is an ellipse with one side (perigee) about 50,000 km closer to Earth than the other (apogee).”

Wednesday’s supermoon won’t be quite as large and bright as the full moon that kicked of January, but that one was blocked by clouds in West Michigan.

LUNAR ECLIPSE

The lunar eclipse this Wednesday will happen early in the day for the eastern time zone, beginning at 5:51 a.m. Unfortunately for Michigan, this means the moon will be setting in the west and undergoing eclipse as it sets in the western sky and the glow of day begins.

In the chart below provided by Space.com, the areas that are shaded in gray have the best chance of seeing the entire eclipse. This means western time zones will have a better chance of seeing the super blue blood moon in all of its glory.

HOW TO SEE IT

The forecast Wednesday in West Michigan currently calls for clouds. Still, it is worth looking west early in the day during your morning commute to see if you can spot a glimpse of this rare celestial treat.

Spotted the super blue blood moon? We’d love to see your photos and video. You can send them to us by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.

