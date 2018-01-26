Sweetwater’s looking to expand outside of W. MI

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — If you like donuts, chances are good you’ve had one or two from Sweetwater’s Donut Mill, which will be opening a fourth location in Plainwell next month.

“John and Kathy Garner, 35 years ago, started the business in Kalamazoo, Michigan,” said Chris Olsen, Bridgeview Franchise Limited president.

Since then, Sweetwater’s has opened a second store in Kalamazoo and one in Battle Creek. Now, the company is opening a shop in Plainwell the middle of next month.

The business is looking for people interested in opening franchises both regionally and nationally.

“If you look at it, the quickest way to grow is through franchising, because it’s a great business opportunity for both the franchisor and the franchisee, and there’s just been an outpouring of inquiry,” Olsen said.

The Plainwell store will serve as a donut shop and as a place to train franchisees. Olsen says Sweetwater’s wants to open franchises in Grand Rapids, the lakeshore and as far south as St. Joseph.

Grand Rapids can expect to see a Sweetwater’s sometime in 2019, Olsen said.

Sweetwater’s wants to open stores that are within a half-mile of a major highway and have 20,000 cars that drive by the shop every morning.

“So, if we look at a Grand Rapids market as an example, there’s about seven areas in Grand Rapids that hit those metrics for us that makes sense,” Olsen says.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

