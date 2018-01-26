Welcome back, winter: Colder conditions coming to W. MI





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second January thaw unfolded as expected over West Michigan, but a flip back to cold weather is looking likely by the start of February.

Temperatures in the Grand Rapids area this past week alone have been close to 10 degrees higher than usual in a warmup that covered much of the nation, especially in the northern Plains.

The higher temperatures have taken a bite out of our snowpack, but there are still areas in Michigan where you can enjoy the winter blanket of white. You can find Meterologist Matt Kirkwood’s complete weekend snow conditions report here.

The recent warmup has also impacted Lake Michigan ice levels. On visible satellite, we can still detect a defined ice shelf on the eastern side of Lake Michigan, but only 28 percent of the Great Lakes are covered at this time.

Lake Michigan’s ice cover is still more widespread than this time last year. Normally, Lake Michigan ice peaks in March.

The upper-level atmospheric pattern is expected to flip back to cold by the end of next week. We will start to take the turn Friday with highs likely staying below average for the start of our shortest month.

The temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows the areas most likely to experience the cold as our pattern changes. This flip will likely last for the first half of the month at least.

We have already passed our statistically coldest time of year, which occurs in January. Average highs between Feb 2 and Feb. 8 are around 31 degrees.

—-

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

