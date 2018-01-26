Wolverine: Filters cleaning most PFAS from drinking water

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine Worldwide on Friday said the whole-house filters it has paid to install around former dump sites are cleaning most of the PFAS from drinking water.

The company made the announcement on its blog after Target 8 had made a request for test results.

It’s working even at the home of Sandy Wynn-Stelt, who lives directly across the street from Wolverine’s former House Street dump.

“They come every week to check the water, and I think the last two tests, three tests, have shown that they’re clearing everything, less than 1 part per trillion,” Sandy Wynn-Stelt told Target 8.

Pretty impressive, she said, considering her drinking well tested at 38,000 parts per trillion — 542 times the state’s drinking water limit of 70 parts per trillion.

That was the highest level detected at any private well near a former Wolverine dump site.

She said those resuIt show her “that we can take care of this. That’s a good sign to me.”

Wolverine said it has paid to install whole house filters to residents in the House Street, Jewell, and Wolven Study Areas with any confirmed PFAS contamination. So far, it has installed 460.

The contamination zone now stretches five miles long and five miles wide.

On Friday, Wolverine said tests of more than 280 of those filters found they’re working.

In homes with 1,000 or more parts per trillion, they are filtering them down to less than 3 parts per trillion, it reported on its blog.

Sandy Wynn-Stelt calls her whole-house filter Megatron — a system that includes a series of massive carbon filters in her basement.

Despite the results, she said, she isn’t drinking her water. Instead, she drinks from bottled water.

“I keep getting mixed messages on can you drink it or not drink it?” she said.

She said it might not matter either way. Her blood tests showed 5 million parts per trillion of PFAS, the highest levels that local health officials have heard of anywhere.

Her husband died of cancer a year and a half ago, and she suffers with thyroid problems. She’s not sure when she’ll feel confident enough to drink her own water.

“You know, it’s kind of stupid to say, but at this point I’m at 5 bazillion parts per gazillion. I don’t know why I’m worrying about it,” she said. “You know what I mean? I just don’t want to do further damage. I think if the tests keep going this well, I’ll start drinking the water.”

Seth and Tobyn McNaughton, who live across US-131 from the House Street dump, told Target 8 the filters also have nearly eliminated the high levels of PFAS from their drinking water.

But, they said, they still won’t drink it.

Their 20-month-old son, Jack, has 484,000 parts per trillion of PFAS in his blood, leading to fears for his future.

Wolverine said it is in the process of sending the results to residents and to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

