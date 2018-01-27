Crews respond to fire at York Creek Apartments





ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County say multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at York Creek Apartments.

The fire broke out at 7:13 a.m. Saturday. The building is located at 4195 Chasseral Drive, dispatchers say.

Authorities say the fire started on a balcony and spread to the building, and that most of the fire was knocked down at 8:30 a.m.

Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely, authorities say.

York Creek Apartments released a statement on the fire. That full statement is below:

“We are grateful to the first responders for their prompt attention to this morning’s fire. It’s our understanding that there are no injuries. At this time we are working with our residents to ensure safe temporary housing. We are unable to speculate on the cause of the fire and defer inquiries about the incident to fire department officials.”

Walker, Alpine Township and Plainfield Township fire departments have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.

