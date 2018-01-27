Griffins knock off IceHogs at home





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Matt Puempel scored his team leading 17th goal and the Grand Rapids Griffins defeated Rockford 4-1 at Van Andel Arena Saturday night.

Puempel’s goal was the first of three second period goals and tied the score at 1-1.

Brian Lashoff scored the go-ahead goal later in the period and Evgeny Svechnikov added another as Grand Rapids led 3-1 after two periods.

Matt Ford scored the final goal of the game late in the third period.

With the win, Grand Rapids picked up two points in the Western Conference standings and now have 49 total for the season.

Saturday’s contest was the last home game before the Griffins will be off for the AHL All-Star break. Two Griffins, Matt Lorito and Puempel, were selected to play in the game.

The Griffins are back in action Thursday when they travel to face the Cleveland Monsters on the road.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

