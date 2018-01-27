GRPD: Missing man found safe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids say they have located a man who was reported missing Saturday.

Police say 64-year-old Richard (Rick) Johnson was located with the help of the public. They did not say where he was found, but said he was receiving medical attention.

Johnson left his family’s home around 8 a.m. and walked in an unknown direction. He does not have a vehicle. Family members were concerned because Johnson suffered a stroke, police say, and can be highly confused and agitated at times due to his medical condition.

