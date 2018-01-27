Michigan AG to update investigation into MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will hold a news conference Saturday to update the state’s investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of the Larry Nassar case.

Schuette plans to share developments in Lansing at noon. 24 Hour News 8 will air the press conference live on WOOD TV, as well as on woodtv.com.

The news conference comes a day after MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis announced his retirement and days after President Lou Anna K. Simon announced her resignation.

Nassar, a former sports doctor who sexually abused his patients under the guise of medical care, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to 175 years in prison, which will run consecutively with his 60-year sentence for federal child pornography charges.

On Friday, the MSU Board of Trustees apologized to the victims of Nassar. During the meeting, they also named Bill Beekman acting president until a permanent replacement can be found.

More than 300 Michigan State University students attended a demonstration Friday night demanding institutional change in the handling of sexual assault.

