Photos: Huntin’ Time Expo 2018

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The DeltaPlex became home to the largest winter hunting trade show in West Michigan over the weekend.

Over 350 booths were open for business at the event, which runs from Jan. 26-28.

Check out some photos from the event:

Huntin’ Time Expo 2018