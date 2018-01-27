Photos: Huntin’ Time Expo 2018

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Huntin' Time Expo is West Michigan's largest winter hunting trade show with over 350 booths, running from Jan. 26-28 at the DeltaPlex in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)