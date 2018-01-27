Police searching for missing, endangered girl, 12

TWIN LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Troopers say 12-year-old Kayla Sean Koeplin was last seen Thursday in the 2800 block of East Whitelake Drive in Twin Lake. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance are not known.

Kayla is described as a Vietnamese/Caucasian girl, 5 feet tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has long, dark-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray, white and black dotted winter coat, black tennis shoes and unknown-colored pants.

Anyone with information on Kayla Sean Koeplin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Rockford post at 616.866.4411 or 911.

