Steigenga nets school scoring record in victory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kyle Steigenga scored 19 points in a 81-62 win over Madonna Saturday afternoon to become Cornerstone’s all-time scoring leader

Steigenga started the day needing just seven points to set the school mark. He wasted little time, breaking the record in the early part of the first half.

The previous school record was set by Jared Crandell at 2,772 points. Steigenga now has 2,785 points and has a chance to become the all-time leading for any college player in the state of Michigan.

Davenport graduate Dominez Burnett scored 2,858 points in his career with the Panthers. Steigenga is currently averaging just over 20 points per game and is just 73 points shy of Burnett’s mark.

The Golden Eagles have six games left on the regular season schedule.

Cornerstone improves to 21-3 overall and 13-1 in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play. The Golden Eagles return to action Wednesday night playing host to Siena Heights.

