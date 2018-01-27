WMU tops NIU, spoiling Lacey James homecoming





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan men’s basketball closed out a tight game against Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon, defeating the Huskies 79-72 at University Arena in Kalamazoo.

NIU’s Lacey James, who played his high school basketball at Wayland Union, scored six points in 23 minutes of action. James had a large contingent of family and friends on hand to watch him play against the Broncos.

The usual suspects helped push Western to a win.

Thomas Wilder netted 25 in the victory for the Broncos. Four other players scored in double figures for Western Michigan, including Josh Davis, Bryce Moore, Brandon Johnson, and Drake Lamont. They added 15, 11, 13, and 12 points respectively.

The win improves WMU’s record to 12-9 overall and 4-4 in the MAC. Western returns to action Tuesday when it travels to face Eastern Michigan. Tip-off is at 7 pm.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

