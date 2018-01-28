Several goats killed in Odessa Twp. barn fire

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ionia County say several goats were killed in a barn fire Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at 9:56 a.m. in the 9000 block of Tasker Road in Odessa Township.

Odessa Township Fire Chief Jeff Sanderson tells 24 Hour News 8 the barn was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Sanderson said 13 adult goats and an unknown number of baby goats were killed in the fire.

Sanderson said the fire is believed to have been started by heat lamps that were being used to keep the young goats warm, and that it does not appear to be suspicious.

Odessa Township fire crews were assisted by Clarksville, Berlin-Orange and Woodland Township Fire Departments.

Crews work at the scene of a barn fire in Odessa Township (Jan. 28, 2018/Courtesy Lyndsey Possehn). Crews work at the scene of a barn fire in Odessa Township (Jan. 28, 2018/Courtesy Lyndsey Possehn).

