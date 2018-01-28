Crews battle fire at Blendon Twp. home

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say crews were on scene of a house fire in Ottawa County Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at 8:59 a.m. at a home near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Taylor Street in Blendon Township.

Authorities say the fire started in an attached garage and spread to the house. A photo sent in by a WOOD TV employee showed flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.

Everyone that was inside the home made it out safely, authorities say.

As of 9:14 a.m., authorities say four departments were on scene battling the fire.

