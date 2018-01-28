GR museum exhibit explores science of watersheds

Related Coverage New GRAM exhibit tells story of the Great Lakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An exhibit opening soon at a museum in western Michigan explores the science behind watersheds and the importance of keeping them healthy.

“Water’s Extreme Journey” opens Feb. 3 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. It’s designed so that visitors can understand what it’s like to be a drop of water entering a watershed. They’ll see how water travels through rivers, lakes and wetlands — and even homes.

Along the way, people will see how pesticides, pollution and other factors can affect water. The museum is highlighting the restoration of the Grand River as part of the exhibit.

On the same day that the water exhibit opens, the museum is hosting an Ethnic Heritage Festival. Details about the event are posted online.

