KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was found in a wooded area in Kalamazoo Sunday, police say.

There is a police presence in the area of Blakeslee Street and Prairie Avenue in the city’s West Douglas neighborhood.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Shannon Bagley did not provide 24 Hour News 8 with any information about the identity of the body, who discovered it or what caused the death.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit