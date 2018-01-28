Magic waive Payne in latest fallout of Michigan State crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Orlando Magic waived Adreian Payne, the latest fallout from in has become a crisis at Michigan State.

Magic coach Frank Vogel confirmed the move Saturday, declining further comment other than to wish Payne well.

Payne was part of an ESPN report, detailing sexual assault allegations against former Spartans. ESPN’s Outside the Lines reported Payne and fellow former MSU star Keith Appling sexually assaulted a female student in their dorm room. The 6-foot-10 forward was drafted No. 15 overall in 2014 by Atlanta out of Michigan State and was traded during his rookie season to Minnesota.

The Magic signed him to a two-way contract last August. He played just five games for Orlando in the NBA and spent much of the season with its G League team.

Payne has averaged 4 points and 2.9 rebounds over 107 NBA games.

