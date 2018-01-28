Nonprofit barn that burned competes for grant





LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell-area nonprofit still working to recover after 13 therapy horses were killed in an arson last year is a finalist for a $15,000 grant.

In April 2017, Payton Mellema set fire to The Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell Township. The barn doors were locked from the inside, so owners couldn’t free the horses.

Since then, the community has backed Kat Welton, who runs The Barn for Equine Learning, as she rebuilds.

“Our tragedy is part of who we are, but to role model to the people that come out here, this is what strong people do: You pick up the pieces, you move forward,” Welton told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday.

Part of that meant entering a grant contest from health and beauty company Alba Botanica that is open only to female-led organizations with incredible stories. The Barn for Equine Learning is among five finalists; the two that get the most votes online will each get $15,000.

“This grant would be a huge, huge thing for the barn. It would really bolster up what we can offer,” Welton said.

The Barn for Equine Learning again has horses. The actual barn is being rebuilt and, when it’s done, will be able to house 14 horses; more than the previous 12 stalls.

Now, Welton is eager to get The Barn for Equine Learning back to its mission of providing therapy for West Michigan kids who have experienced trauma or abuse.

“A lot of our population are kids that have experienced trauma. Trauma can be very challenging to work through,” she said . “That trauma shuts down that ability to talk or connect, and the horses open that door up.”

Mellema, now 21, has been sentenced to spend at least three years in a secure mental health facility.

