Photos: West Michigan’s VEX Robotics Regional Championship

By Published:
VEX Robotics Regional Championship. Robotics Education & Competition Foundation: Inspiring students, one robot at a time. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Photos from West Michigan’s VEX Robotics Regional Championship in Grandville, Saturday, January 27, 2018.

West Michigan’s VEX Robotics Regional Championship