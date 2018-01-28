Police: 1 seriously injured in fiery wrong-way crash on I-96





WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police say a one person was hospitalized after a fiery wrong-way crash on I-96 Sunday.

The crash happened at 2:35 a.m. on eastbound I-96 at the Bristol Avenue overpass.

Police say the driver was westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-96 when the vehicle struck the abutment of the overpass. The vehicle then burst into flames.

The driver, who police have not identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

