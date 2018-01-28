Police: 70+ marijuana plants seized; 2 arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say dozens of marijuana plants were seized as part of an investigation Saturday.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1500 block of North Drake Road in Kalamazoo. The warrant was part of an investigation into the manufacturing and sale of marijuana at the home.

More than seventy marijuana plants and more than five pounds of processed marijuana were seized in the search, police say. Officers also seized a large amount of money, which is believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug house. A 31-year-old man, who police say was on parole, was also arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug house and a parole violation. Both were lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail, police say.

Police say charges are pending against two other residents in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

