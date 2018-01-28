Sports OT: Griffins All-Star Matt Puempel





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are sending two players to this year’s AHL All-Star Classic.

Matt Puempel and Matt Lorito will represent the Griffins in the Central Division at the classic in Utica, New York, Monday night.

==Above, Puempel joins Sports Overtime to talk about the season so far and the All-Star Classic.==

Puempel currently leads the Griffins in goals (17) and also in points (38) in just 37 games.

His trip to the Classic comes in his first season with the Griffins. Their NHL affiliate, the Detroit Red Wings, acquired Puempel in early October 2017 in exchange for trading defenseman Ryan Sproul to the New York Rangers.

—–

Online:

Full All-Stars roster

Grand Rapids Griffins

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

