To The Point: Snyder’s final State of the State





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Rick Snyder gave his final State of the State address as his final term is coming to a close.

Before the speech, Snyder spoke with 24 Hour News 8 political reporter Rick Albin about what he has learned in his past seven years in office.

“(I learned) how well we can work together, Michigan was broken,” he said. “When I started running back in 2009, remember what it was like? A lot of us don’t even want to remember what it was like…We’ve done better than the rest of the nation by far over the last few years, and it’s not just about what we’ve done in that time period, we’ve set a foundation to show we can use relentless positive action and we can work together to stay away from the fighting and the problems you see in D.C. and keep it going for another generation to come.”

Hear more from Snyder, The State of the State and reactions from Republicans and Democrats all on this “To The Point.”

