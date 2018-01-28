Video: Cow runs down US-131 in Allegan County

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Cow, Wayland, US-131
A cow on US-131 north of Wayland. (Jan. 28, 2018)

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an unusual reason for a traffic backup on US-131 in Allegan County Sunday afternoon: a cow running down the highway.

The cow was spotted between Wayland and Dorr around 2:30 p.m.

Photos and videos from 24 Hour News 8 viewers show traffic at a standstill as the cow galloped the wrong way down the road, followed by a Michigan State Police cruiser with its lights on.

Allegan County Central Dispatch says the cow belonged to the Silver Dollar Rodeo near Wayland. It was collected by a ranch worker and returned home safely.