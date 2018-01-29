Crash causes power outage in Kent County

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to more than 2,000 people in Kent County after a crash caused an outage Monday morning.

Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8 that shortly before 7:45 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a pole at 2720 44th Street in Grandville near a substation. The crash caused 2,382 customers to lose power.

Power outage map

Crews were able to get power back on to customers before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

In Battle Creek, a downed power pole caused a small outage in the Post Addition neighborhood Monday morning. Consumers Energy estimates power to be restored around 1 p.m. Monday.

