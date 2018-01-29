Alexis Rockman at the GRAM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re excited to tell you about a new exhibition at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. It’s large, it has roots in science and it’s the result of years of work. GRAM collaborated with artist Alexis Rockman to bring the exhibit to West Michigan. Three years ago, Rachael got the chance to visit his New York City studio with the Executive Director of the GRAM, as these large murals were being created.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Of course, Rockman’s research began long before the paint ever touched the canvas. Rockman studied our Great Lakes and waterways extensively for this project and the result is not just beautiful artwork, but the beginning of important conversations about the environment and our lakes, one of our state’s most valuable assets.

Rockman’s works will be on display through April 29.

